Judge went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run and three walks in Friday's 3-2 win over the Athletics.

Judge's fifth-inning homer was all the scoring the Yankees mustered in the contest. The three walks matched a season high, and it was his seventh multi-walk game this month. The star outfielder is up to 49 homers, 109 RBI, 101 runs scored, 14 stolen bases and a .297/.397/.665 slash line through 122 games this year. He's walking at a 13.6 percent clip, his highest walk rate since 2019.