Yankees' Aaron Judge: Doesn't expect to feel 100 percent until Opening Day
Judge (shoulder) will play in his first spring training game Wednesday, but stated Monday night that he likely won't be fully healthy until the start of the season, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
All signs pointed to Judge having returned to health after it was announced he'd play in his first spring training game Wednesday, but the 25-year-old slugger says differently. He stated his shoulder will be "a work in progress until Opening Day" and that he isn't feeling completely healthy just yet. Judge is expected to be eased back into the swing of things during camp. He also offered up that part of the recovery process is mental and he's continuing to work on trusting his repaired left shoulder.
