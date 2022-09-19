Judge went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double, four RBI, three runs and a walk during Sunday's 12-8 win over Milwaukee.

Judge extended his hitting streak to nine games during Sunday's high-scoring matchup, and he's had six multi-hit performances across that span. He's up to 59 home runs in 2022 following his multi-homer performance, bringing him within two home runs of tying the single-season American League record set by Roger Maris in 1961. Since the start of September, the 30-year-old has posted a 1.604 OPS with eight home runs, five doubles, 18 runs, 14 RBI and a stolen base over 15 games.