Judge went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI and a walk in Monday's 6-4 loss to Baltimore.

For the fourth time in 40 games this season, Judge went deep twice in one game. Both of his homers Monday were against Jordan Lyles, a solo shot in the first inning followed by a two-run blast in the fifth. The 30-year-old slugger is up to 17 home runs with 34 RBI and a 1.113 OPS through 171 plate appearances. Judge is hitting .355 with 11 home runs in 20 games this month.