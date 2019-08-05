Yankees' Aaron Judge: Ends power drought in win

Judge went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a victory versus the Red Sox on Sunday.

Judge entered the contest having accumulated 58 at-bats over 14 games since his last homer but quickly brought an end to the drought, putting the Yankees on the board with a long ball in the first inning. The 27-year-old has been productive in spite of missing much of the season with an oblique injury, posting a .283/.401/.498 slash line with 12 homers and 39 RBI in 248 plate appearances.