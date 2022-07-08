site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Expected back Friday
RotoWire Staff
Judge (soreness) is expected to be back in the lineup Friday against the Red Sox, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Judge was held out of the lineup Thursday due to lower-body soreness. The issue doesn't look to be serious as his absence is likely to be limited to one game.
