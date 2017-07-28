Yankees' Aaron Judge: Expected to play Friday despite chipped tooth
Judge chipped a tooth during the Yankees' walkoff celebration but will be available to play Friday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
The slugger was hit by an errant batting helmet during the Yankees' celebration of a Brett Gardner walkoff home run over the Rays, but the injury is not expected to force Judge to miss any time. Judge went 1-for-5 with a strikeout in his return to the lineup Thursday. Barring a change in Judge's status, he figures to draw into his usual No.3 spot in the lineup against Austin Pruitt and the Rays.
