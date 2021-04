Judge (lower body) is expected to play all three games in the Yankees' upcoming series against the Tigers, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Judge has missed the last two games due to lower-body soreness. Manager Aaron Boone said that Judge should be back in the lineup for Friday's series opener against Detroit, and he also said that he expects the right fielder to play Saturday and Sunday. Judge has slashed .263/.385/.500 with five home runs and 10 RBI in 21 games this year.