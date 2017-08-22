Yankees' Aaron Judge: Expected to stick in three hole
Manager Joe Girardi said after Sunday's game that he plans to keep Judge in the No. 3 spot in the batting order, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Judge's line through 35 second-half games is a far cry from what he did prior to the All-Star break, but the 25-year-old has been adamant that he's healthy. While Judge did have his left shoulder heavily wrapped following Sunday's game, he said twice that the shoulder "doesn't bother me at all," and Girardi said he thinks the struggles stem from mechanical issues rather than an injury. Judge has struck out in 37 consecutive games and 62 times in total over his last 160 plate appearances.
