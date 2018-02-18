Yankees' Aaron Judge: Expected to take batting practice Monday
Judge (shoulder) is scheduled to take full batting practice Monday in the Yankees' first full-squad workout of spring training, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Judge's involvement in batting practice is a good sign that the Yankees aren't worried about his left shoulder, which required arthroscopic surgery in November to remove a bone spur. Yankees manager Aaron Boone has suggested the team plans to ease Judge back into action, so he could be help out of the early portion of New York's Grapefruit League schedule before ramping up his at-bats in the week or two leading up to Opening Day.
