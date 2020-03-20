Yankees' Aaron Judge: Expects to avoid surgery
Judge told reporters Friday that the delayed start to the season should mean he won't have to undergo surgery for the stress fracture in his rib, Marly Rivera of ESPN reports.
When tests revealed the stress fracture in Judge's first right rib in early March, he was faced with the decision to undergo surgery or hope that the issue would heal on its own with proper rest. He's so far elected to go the rest route, and a CT scan revealed Friday that the rib has indeed shown some improvement. He'll continue down that path for now, though his expected return date remains unclear.
