Yankees' Aaron Judge: Experiencing pain in wrist
Judge (wrist) continues to feel pain in his wrist, and he isn't ready to resume swinging a bat Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Judge remains on the disabled list after suffering a chip fracture in his right wrist at the end of July. Although the Yankees were hopeful he'd miss around three weeks, Judge is still dealing with pain which is impeding his recovery progress. He's expected to return from the shelf sometime between Sept. 6 and Sept. 13 barring any further setbacks.
