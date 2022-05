Judge went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in a 3-1 loss to the White sox in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader

Judge knotted the game at one with his eighth inning shot off Kendall Graveman while adding two singles earlier in the game. The long ball is the 30-year-old's MLB-best 15th of the season -- three ahead of second-place Yordan Alvarez -- and Judge is now slashing .319/.393/.681 with 33 runs and 31 RBI in addition to leading the league with 27 barrels.