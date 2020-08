Judge went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Red Sox.

The 28-year-old opened the scoring during the first inning Saturday, as he crushed a two-strike breaking ball 455 feet to left field. It's Judge's fourth straight game with a home run, and he now has nine RBI on the season. He also has 11 strikeouts and one walk through 30 plate appearances.