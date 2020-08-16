Judge will resume hitting Monday and said he already feels 100 percent recovered from the calf strain that landed him on the injured list Saturday, Sweeny Murti of Sports Radio 66 WFAN reports.

The Yankees seemingly placed Judge on the IL out of an abundance of caution, as the slugger indicated that he "begged" the organization to give him a few days off rather than sidelining him for a full 10 days, according to James Wagner of The New York Times. Judge suggested that the calf issue sprung up as a consequence of the turf in Tampa Bay, and he said that he will switch from cleats to tennis shoes while playing defense in the park in the future. Given Judge's comments, it stands to reason that he will be activated from the injured list Aug. 22 after a minimum stay.