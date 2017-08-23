Yankees' Aaron Judge: Finally ends strikeout streak
Judge went 1-for-1 with three walks, an RBI and two runs against the Tigers on Tuesday.
Thus ends his stretch of 37 consecutive games with a strikeout, a stretch in which Judge hit a miserable .176/.335/.351. Drawing walks obviously hasn't been a problem for the massive rookie slugger, but it's certainly noteworthy that this brutal slump came almost entirely in the aftermath of his monstrous Home Run Derby performance during the All-Star festivities. Although Judge should be expected to rebound in the power department, it's hard to ask for much help in batting average from a guy who's striking out more than 30 percent of the time.
