Judge went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.

His ninth-inning rocket off Toronto closer Jordan Romano was Judge's 10th homer of the season and the 168th of his career, but incredibly it was the first one of those blasts to end a ballgame. Nine of Judge's homers this season have come in his last 15 games, a stretch during which he's slashing .317/.369/.800 with 20 RBI.