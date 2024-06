Judge went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 6-2 win over the Giants.

Judge ended May with a bang, earning his first multi-homer game of the year while reaching the 20-homer mark. He did a ton of damage to opposing pitchers this month, going 36-for-97 (.371) with 14 long balls, 12 doubles and 27 RBI over 28 contests. The slugger is up to a fantastic .282/.408/.648 slash line with 45 RBI, 40 runs scored and two stolen bases over 59 contests in 2024.