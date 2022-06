Judge went 4-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 13-0 win over Detroit.

Judge knocked a solo homer off of Elvin Rodriguez in the third inning and later hit an RBI single in the eighth. The 30-year-old slugger improved his slash line to .316/.384/.679 with 29 extra-base hits (20 home runs and nine doubles) and 41 RBI through 50 games this season. He has 14 long balls with 28 runs scored since the start of May.