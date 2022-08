Judge went 2-for-5 with one double and four RBI in Sunday's loss against the Cardinals.

Sunday's effort pushes Judge ahead of Pete Alonso for the MLB lead in RBI with 97. The Yankees' slugger continues to produce despite not launching a long ball in his last four games, as he has pushed his average over .300 and is inching closer to 200 combined runs and RBI still with over a month and a half to play.