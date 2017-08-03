Judge is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Indians, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Judge has just two hits over his last five starts (2-for-17), so he'll get the day off to clear his head. Clint Frazier is starting in his place in right field, batting second.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast