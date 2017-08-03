Yankees' Aaron Judge: Gets breather Thursday
Judge is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Indians, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Judge has just two hits over his last five starts (2-for-17), so he'll get the day off to clear his head. Clint Frazier is starting in his place in right field, batting second.
