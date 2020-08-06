Judge is not in Thursday's lineup against the Phillies.
Judge will get a well-deserved breather after starting the first 11 games of the season, going 13-for-42 with seven home runs, 17 RBI and 12 runs scored over that stretch. Mike Tauchman is starting in right field and hitting leadoff Thursday.
