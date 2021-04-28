Judge (lower body) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Manager Aaron Boone noted after Tuesday's win that Judge has been managing some lower-body soreness of late and was due for a day off, so the star outfielder's absence from the lineup a day later shouldn't come as a major surprise. The Yankees are presumably hoping that Judge will be good to go for Thursday's series finale with the benefit of a maintenance day. Clint Frazier will fill in for Judge in right field Wednesday.