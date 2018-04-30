Judge is not in the lineup Monday against the Astros, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Judge has been a staple of the Yankees' lineup, hitting .317 with seven homers in 27 games. He'll get his first day off of the season Monday though, allowing Giancarlo Stanton to pick up a start in right field while Gary Sanchez takes over as the designated hitter and Austin Romine logs a start behind the plate to fill the void in the lineup.