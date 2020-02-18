Yankees' Aaron Judge: Getting maintenance for shoulder

Manager Aaron Boone said that Judge will receive continued maintenance for his right shoulder and won't take batting practice Tuesday in the Yankees' first full-squad workout of spring training, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Judge is still scheduled to participate in most of the Yankees' other on-field drills Tuesday, so the club's decision to hold him out of batting practice looks to be mainly precautionary in nature. The slugger jammed his right shoulder in a Sept. 18 game against the Angels last season but missed only one game on account of the injury and didn't require anything more than rest and rehab to address the matter over the winter.