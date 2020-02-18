Yankees' Aaron Judge: Getting maintenance for shoulder
Manager Aaron Boone said that Judge will receive continued maintenance for his right shoulder and won't take batting practice Tuesday in the Yankees' first full-squad workout of spring training, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Judge is still scheduled to participate in most of the Yankees' other on-field drills Tuesday, so the club's decision to hold him out of batting practice looks to be mainly precautionary in nature. The slugger jammed his right shoulder in a Sept. 18 game against the Angels last season but missed only one game on account of the injury and didn't require anything more than rest and rehab to address the matter over the winter.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-only H2H points mock draft
Splitting up the player pool makes for sharper scarcities. Scott White looks at some of those...
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, advice, guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...