Yankees' Aaron Judge: Goes deep again in win
Judge went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over Toronto on Sunday.
Judge got the Yankees on the board with a 420-foot shot to center field in the first inning. The homer was his fourth in the last six games and seventh overall in September. Despite missing two months of the season with an oblique injury, Judge has a legitimate shot to reach 30 homers this season, though he'll need a big final week to achieve the milestone. He has launched 26 homers in 364 at-bats in 2019 while collecting 54 RBI and crossing the plate 73 times.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...