Yankees' Aaron Judge: Goes deep again in win

Judge went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over Toronto on Sunday.

Judge got the Yankees on the board with a 420-foot shot to center field in the first inning. The homer was his fourth in the last six games and seventh overall in September. Despite missing two months of the season with an oblique injury, Judge has a legitimate shot to reach 30 homers this season, though he'll need a big final week to achieve the milestone. He has launched 26 homers in 364 at-bats in 2019 while collecting 54 RBI and crossing the plate 73 times.

