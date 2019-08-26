Yankees' Aaron Judge: Goes deep again

Judge went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a victory over the Dodgers on Sunday.

Judge blasted a 404-foot homer to center field in the third inning, stretching his streak of going yard to three straight games. After a tepid start to August, the 27-year-old has collected seven hits in his last 16 at-bats to raise his season average to .270. He has spent much of the season on the injured list but has racked up 16 homers and 38 RBI in 278 at-bats when healthy.