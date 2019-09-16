Yankees' Aaron Judge: Goes deep in loss

Judge went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's loss to Toronto.

Judge got the Yankees on the board in the first inning with a solo shot to right field. The long ball was his fourth in 46 at-bats this month and his 14th overall since the All-Star break. Judge is slashing .272/.384/.519 with 23 homers and 50 RBI in 93 games this season.

