Yankees' Aaron Judge: Goes deep in season finale

Judge went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

Judge plated the Yankees' only run of the game with a 408-foot homer in the third inning. Injuries cost the 27-year-old two months of the campaign but Judge nonetheless finishes with 27 homers for the second straight season while his 5.4 WAR is just a tick below the 5.5 mark he established in 2018. He'll enter the postseason on a power surge as he went deep five times over his final 10 games.