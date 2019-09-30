Yankees' Aaron Judge: Goes deep in season finale
Judge went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Rangers on Sunday.
Judge plated the Yankees' only run of the game with a 408-foot homer in the third inning. Injuries cost the 27-year-old two months of the campaign but Judge nonetheless finishes with 27 homers for the second straight season while his 5.4 WAR is just a tick below the 5.5 mark he established in 2018. He'll enter the postseason on a power surge as he went deep five times over his final 10 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...