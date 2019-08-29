Yankees' Aaron Judge: Goes deep in victory

Judge went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 7-3 victory against the Mariners on Wednesday.

It's been a tough year for Judge mostly because of an oblique injury, but Judge has seven home runs in August. He's also on a seven-game hitting streak. Judge is batting .277 with 18 home runs, 42 RBI, 55 runs and three steals in 292 at-bats this season.