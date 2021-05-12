Judge went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Rays.
Judge opened up the scoring early when he absolutely lasered a ball out to center to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead in the first. The home run was his first of May and he's only tallied four hits in his last eight games while also owning a 3:14 BB:K over that span. His performance Tuesday could instill some more confidence at the plate and help break him out of the slump he's endured for most of this month.
