Yankees' Aaron Judge: Goes deep twice Sunday
Judge went 2-for-2 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI in Sunday's 16-7 rout of the Rangers.
Judge normally does most of his damage at Yankee Stadium, but he felt right at home at the hitter-friendly Globe Life Park in Arlington. The hulking rookie is unlikely to catch up to league leader Giancarlo Stanton's 54 home runs, but his 41 long balls are good enough for sole possession of second in MLB. Judge has reached base in seven consecutive games while launching four homers in that stretch, suggesting he's finally heating back up at the plate after slumping ever since the All-Star break.
More News
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...