Judge went 2-for-2 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI in Sunday's 16-7 rout of the Rangers.

Judge normally does most of his damage at Yankee Stadium, but he felt right at home at the hitter-friendly Globe Life Park in Arlington. The hulking rookie is unlikely to catch up to league leader Giancarlo Stanton's 54 home runs, but his 41 long balls are good enough for sole possession of second in MLB. Judge has reached base in seven consecutive games while launching four homers in that stretch, suggesting he's finally heating back up at the plate after slumping ever since the All-Star break.