Judge went 2-for-3 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI in Friday's 4-1 win over Cleveland.

Judge launched a two-run shot off of Eli Morgan in the third inning and then tagged Tanner Tully with a solo homer in the fifth. The 6-foot-7 slugger boosted his slash line to .280/.368/.540 with seven extra-base hits and four RBI. He was 5-for-23 with one RBI over his previous seven appearances.