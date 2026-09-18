The Yankees are expected to place Judge on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to a right calf strain, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Judge picked up the injury during Wednesday's game against the Twins, and further tests have revealed that the superstar slugger is dealing with a right calf strain that will likely sideline him for the rest of the regular season. It will be the second stint on the IL for Judge, and it's unclear whether his current injury will impact his availability for the start of the AL playoffs. Heliot Ramos should see more work in right field in Judge's absence, and while a corresponding move won't be announced until Saturday, Jasson Dominguez figures to be the top candidate to be promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to give the Yankees more depth in the outifeld.