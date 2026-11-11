Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday that Judge is "currently in a good place" after a follow-up exam with Dr. Gregory Pearl to review the healing of his right rib fracture, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Judge missed more than three months during the season with the rib fracture, prior to a calf strain ending his campaign. Neither injury is expected to linger for Judge, who will head into spring training fully healthy, barring setbacks. The three-time MVP slashed .241/.360/.511 with 18 home runs over 66 regular-season games for the Yankees in 2026.