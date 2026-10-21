Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Wednesday that Judge has a follow-up exam scheduled with Dr. Gregory Pearl regarding his rib, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

A calf strain prematurely ended his season, but Judge missed more than three months of action during the regular season with a stress fracture in his ribs. Cashman noted that the team feels like it's "in a good place" with Judge's injury and they expect the slugger to be ready to go for spring training. Barring any surprises, Judge should receive clearance from Dr. Pearl to go through his normal offseason workouts.