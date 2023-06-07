X-rays revealed Tuesday that there's no break or fracture of Judge's big right toe, but a sprain will cause him to be placed on the 10-day injured list before Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Bob Klapisch of The New York Times reports.

Judge was out of the lineup again Tuesday against the White Sox after crashing into a wall Saturday during a victory over the Dodgers. The 2022 MVP will miss at least a week while recovering, and there's no timetable for his return. Judge has been outstanding again in 2023 with a 1.078 OPS and 19 homers over 49 games, and the Yankees along with fantasy GMs won't have his right-handed bat in their lineup until the middle of June at the earliest.