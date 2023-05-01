New York placed Judge (hip) on the 10-day injured list Monday.
The Yankees waited as long as they could to see if Judge could recover from the hip issue without needing a stint on the IL, but the outfielder will end up missing a week-plus after he didn't make as much progress as the team had hoped heading into Monday's series opener with the Guardians. Since Judge's IL stint is retroactive to last Friday, he could be activated as soon as May 8. The Yankees recalled Franchy Cordero from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre to replace the reigning American League MVP on the 26-man active roster.