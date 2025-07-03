Judge went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 11-9 loss to the Blue Jays.

Judge hit an RBI double in the fifth inning and tied the game at 9-9 with a 440-foot homer in the eighth. The All-Star has hit safely in seven of his past 10 games, collecting seven extra-base hits, nine RBI and 10 runs scored in that span. He leads the majors with a .363 batting average and also ranks second in home runs (31), third in RBI (70) and second in runs (77) while adding six stolen bases across 383 plate appearances.