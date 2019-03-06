Yankees' Aaron Judge: Hits another homer

Judge was 2-for-3 with a double and a three-run home run in Tuesday's spring win over the Braves.

Judge gave the Yankees the lead during the fifth inning as he hit the three-run shot off Chad Sobotka. The 26-year-old slugger has looked the part this spring as he is 6-for-13 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories