Judge went 3-for-4 with a grand slam and a steal in Wednesday's victory over the Pirates.

Judge knocked in Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Kyle Higashioka and DJ LeMahieu on his eighth-inning grand slam. It was his league-leading 30th home run. The four-RBI game gives him 64 on the season, good for fourth most in baseball. The outfielder has five hits in 16 July at-bats for a .313/.450/.625 slash line and has raised his season batting average to .287. The steal in Wednesday's game was Judge's second of the month and his seventh overall.