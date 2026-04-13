Judge went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and a two-run home run in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Rays.

Aside from a ninth-inning home run to cut a three-run deficit down to just one, it was a relatively nondescript game for Judge. The home run was the third of the season for the Yankees slugger, who is off to a slower start than usual this season. The 33-year-old has seven RBI and is slashing just .218/.328/.455 on the young campaign.