Yankees' Aaron Judge: Hits in cage

Judge (oblique) hit in a batting cage on Sunday and will head to Tampa to "start ramping up," Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Judge has been going through running and fielding drills since late May and also began to hit off a tee earlier this week. His progress continued Sunday as he hit in the batting cage prior to the team's game, and he will now head to the team facility in Tampa to prepare for his return to the field. If all goes well, he could be back in the lineup around mid-June.