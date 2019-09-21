Yankees' Aaron Judge: Hits majestic homer

Judge went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and walk during a 4-3 loss against the Blue Jays on Friday.

The 27-year-old smashed a towering fly ball for his 25th homer of the season. That total and some of his other numbers are a little disappointing but injuries have been the major reason for the low output this year. Judge is batting .272 with 25 home runs, 53 RBI, 70 runs and three steals in 356 at-bats this year.