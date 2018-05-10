Judge went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, a walk, three RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Red Sox.

Judge had been cooling off a bit of late, entering Wednesday's tilt on a 6-for-32 (.188) stretch, but he was able to break out of it with his fourth three-hit day of the season. The counting stats figure to be there all season for the reigning AL rookie of the year, but he's also sporting solid ratios to go along with them. Through 36 games, Judge has a .308/.429/.579 slash line.