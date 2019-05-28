Yankees' Aaron Judge: Hits off tee

Judge (oblique) began his hitting progression by hitting off a tee Monday, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Judge continues to make steady progress in his recovery from an oblique strain. In addition to hitting, he went through running and fielding drills Tuesday. He's not experiencing any issues with his oblique, though it remains to be seen when he's expected to head out for a rehab assignment.

