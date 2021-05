Judge went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs and a walk in Friday's 5-4 win over the Orioles.

Judge homered in the first and fourth innings for his ninth and 10th long balls of the year. The 29-year-old has been locked at the plate over his last four games, slashing .571/.625/.1.286 with three home runs, three RBI and four runs scored. He has not struck out either over that span. His OPS has also risen to .946, which would be his best mark since his 2017 rookie season.