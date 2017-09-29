Yankees' Aaron Judge: Hits solo shot in loss to Rays
Judge went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's loss to Tampa Bay.
After a disappointing month-and-a-half stretch to begin the second half, Judge has caught fire in September. He's up to 14 homers, 30 RBI and 27 runs with a .310/.460/.893 for the month. It's been a monster campaign for the rookie, and it's especially encouraging that he's locked in at the dish heading into the postseason when the stakes are highest.
