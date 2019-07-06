Yankees' Aaron Judge: Hits two bombs

Judge went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo homers in Friday's win over the Rays.

Judge opened the scoring with a homer off of Brandon McKay in the first inning. He provided the game-winning run with another shot in the 11th off of Ryne Stanek. He now has 9 homers on the season in just 31 games.

