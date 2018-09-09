Yankees' Aaron Judge: Hitting in cage

Judge (wrist) hit in the batting cage and fielded flyballs prior to Saturday's game at Seattle, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Judge has moved from hitting off a tee after he resumed taking swings Monday, but he has yet to participate in batting practice. The 26-year-old continues to progress slowly but surely and remains without a definitive timetable for his return.

More News
Our Latest Stories